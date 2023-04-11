"Makes more controversies than runs" - Twitterati react as Prithvi Shaw's horror run in IPL 2023 continues

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw endured yet another failure in the ongoing IPL 2023. He was dismissed for just 15 runs off 10 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 11.

Shaw got off the mark with a stunning straight drive off Jason Behrendorff that raced away to the ropes. He showed promise by smashing two more impressive boundaries against Arshad Khan and Hrithik Shokeen.

However, his knock came to a premature end in the fourth over. The right-handed batter departed while trying to play a sweep shot off Shokeen. Prithvi Shaw got a decent connection but holed out straight to Cameron Green at square leg, who completed a simple catch.

Following the youngster's early dismissal, a number of fans took to social media, slamming him for yet another poor outing.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Sourav Sinha @sourav_sinha Prithvi Shaw is going backwards. Don’t see him cracking the national side with this type of reckless performance! Prithvi Shaw is going backwards. Don’t see him cracking the national side with this type of reckless performance!

AGK @itzme_av Prithvi Shaw has played last game of the season. Bye bye Shaw. Go and party. #DCvMi Prithvi Shaw has played last game of the season. Bye bye Shaw. Go and party. #DCvMi

Abhay @TennisBallShot Trust me bro Prithvi Shaw is a generational talent. All he needs is C grade domestic bowling attack Trust me bro Prithvi Shaw is a generational talent. All he needs is C grade domestic bowling attack

NC. @NaeemCaption If we see from the perspective of a cricket fan, then Prithvi Shaw is now finished in IPL as well. If we see from the perspective of a cricket fan, then Prithvi Shaw is now finished in IPL as well.

#PrithviShaw #DCvsMI Shaw is a major disappointment. Playing in IPL for years now, yet not able to crack that one season that gets him into the national side. Was so looking forward to see him this season but it's the same old story. Shaw is a major disappointment. Playing in IPL for years now, yet not able to crack that one season that gets him into the national side. Was so looking forward to see him this season but it's the same old story.#PrithviShaw #DCvsMI

kirat.13 @kirat13__ Don’t think Prithvi shaw coming to indian team for while. #IPL2023 Don’t think Prithvi shaw coming to indian team for while. #IPL2023

Mama Miyan @mamaNmiyan What a disastrous run for what is otherwise a phenomenal talent. #PrithviShaw disappointing yet again. Was looking good. What a disastrous run for what is otherwise a phenomenal talent. #PrithviShaw disappointing yet again. Was looking good.

VLT forever @saikrishna12377 Officially Prithvi Shaw joined the elite club of frauds. Officially Prithvi Shaw joined the elite club of frauds.

Mayur Jain @MAYUR448 Prithvi Shaw can't even bat, can't even field properly bcz of his fitness but somehow he manages to get the space in the team. Don't know why. Prithvi Shaw can't even bat, can't even field properly bcz of his fitness but somehow he manages to get the space in the team. Don't know why.

Rahul @PMRahul6 #DCvsMI What's going wrong with Prithvi Shaw, once labelled as next tendulkar now seems to be fighting for his place. #IPL What's going wrong with Prithvi Shaw, once labelled as next tendulkar now seems to be fighting for his place.#IPL #DCvsMI

Trident @terrraform Prithvi Shaw's troubles aren't ending. Successive failures in this season would only justify his absence from the national team. Prithvi Shaw's troubles aren't ending. Successive failures in this season would only justify his absence from the national team.

Prithvi Shaw has done well in domestic cricket lately but has failed to translate the form into the IPL. The swashbuckling batter has had a forgettable season so far, registering scores of 12, 7, 0, and 15 in his first four appearances.

David Warner and Manish Pandey steadied the ship for DC after Prithvi Shaw's dismissal

Rohit Sharma won the toss for MI and decided to bowl first on the surface. Mumbai were off to a wonderful start, dismissing Prithvi Shaw in the fourth over.

DC skipper David Warner and senior batter Manish Pandey stitched together an important partnership to rebuild the innings. At the time of writing, the two batters have added 42 runs for the second wicket.

Delhi will want at least one of them to score big as they look to post an imposing total upfront. The ongoing contest is of utmost importance for both sides, given that they are still searching for their maiden win.

David Warner and Co. are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, while five-time champions MI occupy the penultimate position.

