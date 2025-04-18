Marco Jansen takes an excellent catch running back to dismiss Virat Kohli for 1 in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Marco Jansen pulled off a fine catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran batter Virat Kohli during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The match is taking place on Friday, April 18, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and has been reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain.

The dismissal occurred on the fourth ball of the third over in RCB’s innings. Arshdeep Singh bowled a short-of-a-length delivery, and Kohli, staying on the front foot, attempted a pull shot. However, he failed to connect cleanly, and Marco Jansen ran back from mid-on to take a superb catch.

Here’s the video of the dismissal:

The 36-year-old endured a forgettable outing, falling for just one off three deliveries. His dismissal put RCB in early trouble at 21 for two in 2.4 overs.

RCB lose four wickets within the first six overs against PBKS

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Arshdeep Singh made an early impact for the visitors, removing Phil Salt for four in the first over. The left-arm pacer then dismissed Virat Kohli for just one in his second over.

Liam Livingstone also struggled, getting out for four to Xavier Bartlett. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal made his mark, dismissing Jitesh Sharma for just two off seven balls. At the time of writing, RCB were struggling at 33/4 after six overs, with Rajat Patidar (21) and Krunal Pandya (1) at the crease.

Playing XI and Impact subs for both teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Yash Dayal.

Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, and Swapnil Singh.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Glenn Maxwell, and Praveen Dubey.

