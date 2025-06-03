Marcus Stoinis perishes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar immediately after hitting a 6 in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Marcus Stoinis for six runs in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The batter struck his first ball for six, but edged the next delivery into Yash Dayal's hands at short third-man.

Ad

The dismissal could well have been the final nail in the coffin for PBKS, who needed 59 runs off 20 balls when Stoinis made his way back to the dugout.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Defending 190 runs in the second innings, the RCB bowlers put on a stellar show in the summit clash. Krunal Pandya put in a masterful performance with the ball, claiming figures of 2/17 in four overs to put the brakes on the scoring in the chase.

Ad

Trending

Nehal Wadhera falls for 17 as RCB gain the upper hand in IPL 2025 final

Earlier in the over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had dented the PBKS chase by removing Nehal Wadhera for 15. The southpaw tried to clear the cover boundary, but instead sliced the ball into Krunal Pandya's hands to put RCB in the ascendency.

PBKS' star performer from the previous match - Shreyas Iyer - fell for one run in the final. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh got off to starts, but could not convert them into a big innings.

Ad

Josh Inglis, who has made useful contributions at number three, fell for 39 off 23, caught by Liam Livingstone off Krunal Pandya's bowling. This was the first final for PBKS in 11 years and the first for RCB in nine years.

This was the first time that RCB had batted first in an IPL final, having chased a score in each of their three previous finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016. They have entered the playoffs in five out of the last six years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More