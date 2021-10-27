"It was both a compliment and a dig" - Marcus Stoinis shares fascinating advice from MS Dhoni

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stonis has shared some fascinating insights into his conversations with former India captain MS Dhoni during IPL 2021.

In a conversation with The Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel on Wednesday, Marcus Stoinis recalled how MS Dhoni once told him about Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s bowling and fielding plans for him. The Aussie joked it was both a compliment and a "little dig", but he took it as praise. He said:

"He was actually very honest with me. He understood me very well and he sort of said how they (CSK) would try to bowl to me and how he tried to set the fields for me. [It] was both a compliment but also a little dig where I have to figure out which way to take it and I'm taking it as a compliment (chuckles)."

Marcus Stoinis, who is currently Australia's designated finisher in white-ball cricket, then revealed his discussions with MS Dhoni about staying at the crease until the end. He divulged how MS Dhoni puts every finisher in two categories - those who take the game deep and those who take risks early - and how he goes about his planning for both of them.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder added:

"It was very interesting he did say that it's very obvious how some people want to take some responsibility and stay until the end whereas some people are willing to take the risk early to, sort of, either try and get ahead of the game or walk off and he identifies that within the team. Like for me, I am trying to get there towards the end. So he (Dhoni) is just squeezing me at the start until he gets the idea, that "Alright, he (Stoinis) is ready to go, I am going to move them (the fielders) back sort of a thing." Whereas with other guys he won't do that because he's like "I know they are going to hit at the start so I am going to let them either win the game or get out". And he then sort of spoke about his philosophy on that and what he tries to do."

MS Dhoni and Marcus Stoinis have played against each other in the IPL on multiple occasions, including in the 2020 season final. The last time their teams went head-to-head was in this year's Qualifier 1 where Stoinis didn't play due to an injury and Dhoni played a vintage cameo (18 off 6) to lead CSK to the final.

"Work on your weakness as long as it's not taking anything away from your strength" - MS Dhoni's advice to Marcus Stoinis

Apart from in-field tactics, Marcus Stoinis also revealed his conversations with the CSK captain about off-field training and putting in the spadework. The 32-year-old said MS Dhoni's advice on working on weaknesses worked as a 'filter' for his training sessions. He said:

"We spoke about training, we spoke about his belief on 'Work on your weakness as long as it's not taking anything away from your strength'. So he spoke about how a lot of coaches will ask you to work on things and you might work on the short ball and then you start missing the full ball... which was a really, really nice filter for me for training."

Marcus Stoinis concluded by disclosing what MS Dhoni called his "main thing" with regards to batting. Stoinis added:

"He said the main thing for him was how he controls his breathing and heart rate and that's what he focusses on to allow him to access his skills because he trusts himself that he's done the work."

Marcus Stoinis is currently in the UAE representing Australia in the T20 World Cup. MS Dhoni, meanwhile, is with India as a team mentor.

Edited by Samya Majumdar