Mark Boucher comments on the chances of AB de Villiers coming out of retirement for South Africa

South African head coach Mark Boucher confirmed that the door remains open for AB de Villiers to return to the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The mega-event is set to take place in India later this year.

AB de Villiers retired from all forms of international cricket in May of 2018. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman has continued to play in various T20 leagues across the globe.

Mark Boucher has revealed that there is a chance of the 37-year-old making a comeback in the game's shortest format for South Africa.

"I did chat to him before he went to the IPL. The conversation is still very much open. AB, being the person he is, wants to perform very well at the IPL to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level," said Boucher as quoted by iol.ca.za

"I said to him: 'Go do your thing, and I’ll give you a shout towards the back-end of the IPL.' So that is where we are with him,” added Boucher.

Bold Diaries: AB de Villiers Interview part 1



Superman AB talks about his batting, how he consistently plays those unbelievable knocks, our opposition for today SRH and his mindset heading onto the field, on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/9nDzJddhFn — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021

The South African batsman hinted in 2020 that he could return to the national team for the T20 World Cup. With Mark Boucher now also confirming the same closer to the World Cup, it does seem that fans might get to see Mr. 360 in action for the Proteas.

AB de Villiers looking sharp as ever

AB de Villiers has looked in good touch in the IPL.

AB de Villiers has shown no signs of slowing down as he played a crucial knock of 48 runs off 27 balls in the first game of IPL 2021 against the Mumbai Indians. His performance helped RCB prevail in a tight encounter with the Mumbai franchise, with the Bangalore side winning the game by 2 wickets.

South Africa are currently struggling against Pakistan at home as the visitors have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the 4-match T20 series. AB de Villiers returning to the Proteas setup would undoubtedly be a massive boost for them going into the T20 World Cup.