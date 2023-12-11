"Mark Wood never plays the entire season and Naveen-ul-Haq is not the best bowler on flat pitches" - Aakash Chopra says LSG need an overseas seamer

Aakash Chopra has said that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) should acquire another overseas seamer at the IPL 2024 auction as they cannot rely only on Mark Wood and Naveen-ul-Haq.

The Lucknow-based franchise released Romario Shepherd, who was traded to the Mumbai Indians, and Daniel Sams from their overseas seam-bowling contingent ahead of the auction. They have a remaining purse of ₹13.15 crore and have two vacant overseas positions.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra suggested a few overseas seamers the Lucknow Super Giants could look to acquire. He said (5:55):

"Mark Wood never plays the entire season and Naveen-ul-Haq is not the best bowler on flat pitches. So I feel you can choose an overseas fast bowler. Money will decide who you can pick but there are plenty of options - Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Gerald Coetzee, Matt Henry, Eathan Bosch or Dilshan Madushanka."

The former India opener pointed out that LSG have a decent Indian seam-bowling contingent despite trading Avesh Khan to the Rajasthan Royals. He elaborated:

"This team has Mohsin Khan, who has done well in the last two years. Yash Thakur - he was my pick among the uncapped Indians last year. He is a really good talent. Then they have a boy named Mayank Yadav. He is very good. He is from Delhi and you might see him playing this year. He has got pace."

However, Chopra added that the franchise needs one or two more Indian pacers to strengthen the seam-bowling department. He named Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Mavi, Chetan Sakariya, Kulwant Khejroliya and Yash Dayal as some of the Indian seamers they could look to acquire.

"You need an Indian striker at No. 6" - Aakash Chopra urges LSG to buy Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan has been released by the Punjab Kings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra claimed the Lucknow Super Giants need a lower-middle-order Indian batter. He observed (6:40):

"There is one area I want this team to strengthen slightly. That is somebody batting lower down the order. Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis - that makes it your top five. You need an Indian striker at No. 6."

The reputed commentator named Shahrukh Khan as a potential target for LSG. He stated:

"I don't see a better striker than Shahrukh Khan. They have Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya as well. Deepak Hooda at No. 6 - not the same player. Ayush Badoni tries but he lacks strength, and Krunal Pandya is 50-50."

Chopra reckons LSG could even look to acquire Michael Bracewell at the auction. He pointed out that the New Zealand spin-bowling all-rounder's acquisition would give the franchise the option to play him ahead of Marcus Stoinis on turning tracks.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket

Poll : Should LSG look to acquire Shahrukh Khan at the IPL 2024 auction? Yes No 0 votes