Massive blow for RCB with England all-rounder ruled out of IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI and 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could suffer a massive blow as their new signing, England's Jacob Bethell, could miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

According to Sky Sports, the English batting all-rounder is ruled out of the third and final ODI of the series between India and England. Jacob Bethell did not feature in the second ODI in Cuttack as well. Moreover, he is also set to miss the 2025 Champions Trophy.

He sustained a left hamstring injury during the ongoing tour of India, which ruled him out of the remainder of the series. With the Champions Trophy set to begin on February 19, Jacob Bethell is unlikely to recover in time for the marquee ICC event.

RCB acquired the services of Jacob Bethell during the IPL 2025 mega auctions for a sum of INR 2.60 crore. However, with the all-rounder being ruled out of the final ODI and the Champions Trophy, it is likely that he could miss the upcoming IPL season as well.

Bethell has played 63 T20 matches and has scored 1127 runs with a strike-rate of 136.77 with seven half-centuries.

Jacob Bethell could be a crucial miss for England

It comes as a massive blow for England as well, as Jacob Bethell scored 51 runs off 64 deliveries in the first ODI in Nagpur. The visitors have reportedly called in Tom Banton as cover for the remaining match of the series.

The third match will be played on Wednesday, February 12, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 21-year-old has played three Tests, nine ODIs, and 10 T20Is so far in his international career. He has scored 260 runs in Tests at an average of 52.00 with three half-centuries.

He has scored 218 runs in ODIs at an average of 31.14 with two half-centuries. Bethell has piled on 196 runs in T20Is at an average of 32.66 and a strike-rate of 147.36.

England skipper Jos Buttler also rued the fact that Bethell would miss the Champions Trophy due to injury.

"I'm pretty sure he's been ruled out of the Champions Trophy, to be honest. That's really disappointing for him, obviously he played nicely the other day and has been one of the really exciting players so it's a shame that the injury is going to rule him out," he was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

