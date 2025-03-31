"Match khatam ho chuka tha" - Former India spinner raises huge question marks over MS Dhoni's role for CSK in IPL 2025

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has questioned the match-winning ability of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni. The 44-year-old feels the five-time IPL-winning captain has not contributed to CSK's cause and it was an issue the franchise had to resolve.

Harbhajan said that the CSK management needed to use Dhoni differently than what they have been so far. He felt the wicketkeeper should be promoted higher up the batting order and given the licence to go for his shots.

"I would like to present some stats. Dhoni sahab bahut bade khiladi hain, par jab who aaye hain, match khatam ho chuka tha [Dhoni has been a great player, but by the time he came out to bat, the match was all but over]. Whenever Dhoni has chased since IPL 2023 in winning causes, he has scored just 3 runs in 9 balls, without a single boundary or six. But in losing causes, Dhoni has scored 166 runs in 84 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel (via Hindustan Times).

"The team management needs to look at this differently. Send Dhoni up and leave him alone. Tell him to smash, because if he scores runs, then that would matter," he added.

Harbhajan questioned skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's decision to not open the batting. He felt that post Shivam Dube, CSK lacked the batting depth to maintain the tempo of the innings.

"Gaikwad has pushed himself down. He is such a good opener, a successful opener. CSK have always had very good openers – be it Matthew Hayden or Brendon McCullum, or Devon Conway. Which reminds me he is in the squad too but he's not playing. I can't figure out how they're making this team.

"Make these guys play higher. Then at least, their batting would look strong. Right now, it's like when Shivam Dube gets out, it feels as if it's all over.They have no batter who at will can hit fours and sixes," the 44-year-old said.

CSK legends question team's approach after loss to RR on Sunday

Harbhajan was not the only former CSK player to question the team's approach on Sunday. Former middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu also expressed concern over the team's fielding in the six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, April 30.

CSK next take on Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Saturday, April 5.

