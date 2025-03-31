"Quite painful to watch" - Ambati Rayudu's brutal take after loss in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu expressed his disappointment after CSK's loss to the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Royals won the game by six wickets on Sunday, March 31.

Ambati Rayudu said that Chennai have been known to be a good fielding unit but they have not been up to the mark in IPL 2025 so far. He feels that the mistakes they are making were painful to watch.

"Chennai Super Kings have never been known for their fielding — maybe in their earlier years — but what they've done in their first two matches this season has been quite poor. Dropping easy chances and struggling in the outfield — these are areas they need to address quickly. Some of CSK's mistakes were quite painful to watch," he said on JioHotStar.

This was CSK's second successive defeat of the season. They began with a four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. However, they suffered a massive 50-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home before going down against Rajasthan as well.

Ambati Rayudu feels Riyan Parag's catch to dismiss Shivam Dube was the game-changing moment

Ambati Rayudu said that Shivam Dube's catch by Riyan Parag was a game changing moment in the match. Dube was dismissed for 18 runs off just 10 balls after having hit a four and a couple of sixes.

"Rajasthan Royals were really up for it, and this shows that fielding is not just about having a young side—it's about anticipation and awareness. Riyan Parag's catch, when Shivam Dube was going strong, was a real game-changer," he reckoned.

He also added that such moments matter when it is a tight game and mentioned that CSK did not field well.

"When you're playing a close game, these one-percenters really matter. We saw quite a few incredible catches in this match—it's rare to see that! On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings didn't field well at all, except for maybe one or two stops in the infield," Ambari Rayudu opined.

CSK next face the Delhi Capitals at home on Saturday, April 5. Ruturaj Gaikwad and his troops will aim to put things right and return to winning ways.

