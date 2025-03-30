Matheesha Pathirana cleans up Riyan Parag with a toe-crushing yorker in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling prodigy Matheesha Pathirana nailed a perfect yorker to send Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in-captain Riyan Parag packing in the IPL 2025 match in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. Parag departed for 37 runs off 28 balls, comprising two maximums and as many boundaries, leaving his team in a spot of bother at 166/6.

The dismissal came in the 18th over of RR’s innings. Pathirana bowled a pinpoint yorker on off-stump, and Parag took a wild swipe across the line, missing it altogether. The ball hit the base of the off-stump, ending Riyan’s hope of maximizing the score in the death overs. With the scalp, the Sri Lankan bagged his first wicket of the match.

Matheesha Pathirana continued his death-bowling brilliance after picking up two wickets in the previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Super Kings retained the yorker specialist for ₹13 crore ahead of the mega auction last year.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag returned to form after managing just four and 25 in his first two games of this season.

Nitish Rana’s heroics help RR set a target against CSK in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical batting display from Nitish Rana helped RR post against CSK in the IPL 2025 encounter on Sunday. Rana smashed a quickfire 81 runs off 36 balls at a strike rate of 225 with the help of five maximums and 10 boundaries. Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with 37 (28), 20 (16), and 19 (16), respectively.

Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed starred with the ball for the Super Kings, returning with two wickets apiece. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin also scalped one each.

RR are in search of their first win in IPL 2025 after two consecutive losses to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first two contests. On the other hand, CSK beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their season opener but lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous outing.

The five-time champions will be keen to return to winning ways.

Follow the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

