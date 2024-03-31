Mayank Yadav clicks a picture with Shamar Joseph after winning Player of the Match in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav, in an endearing gesture, clicked a picture with teammate and fast bowler Shamar Joseph after winning the Player of the Match in the IPL 2024 game on Saturday, March 30.

Only 21, Mayank made a sensational IPL debut in match number 11 of the 2024 edition at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. He registered figures of 3-27 in four overs to restrict Punjab Kings to 178-5 after they were set a target of 200 for victory.

After collecting the Player of the Match trophy, Mayank invited Shamar to join him and clicked a picture with the West Indies fast bowler. Shamar grabbed the limelight when he claimed 7-68 in the second innings of the Gabba Test against Australia, where the Windies registered a memorable eight-run win.

The 24-year-old had earlier picked up a five-fer on debut in the first Test of the series in Adelaide.

Speaking of Mayank's performance on Saturday in the IPL 2024 game against Punjab Kings, the fast bowler stunned the opposition batters with his pace and sent down the fastest delivery in IPL 2024 - 155.8 kph.

All of the bowler's three wickets came via short balls as Punjab's batters failed to deal with his extra speed. Opener Jonny Bairstow (42 off 29) was the first to go, mistiming a pull, followed by Prabhsimran Singh (19) and Jitesh Sharma (6). Chasing 200, Punjab Kings only managed 178-5.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock top-scored with 54 off 38, while Nicholas Pooran (42 off 21) and Krunal Pandya (43* off 22) played crucial knocks as Lucknow Super Giants posted 199-8.

"Didn't really think it would go that well" - Mayank Yadav reflects on memorable debut

At the post-match presentation, Mayank, who has had his fair share of injury issues over the last year, admitted that he didn't expect his IPL debut to go so well.

The youngster said that he was nervous at the start but added that the nerves calmed after his first delivery.

"I didn't really think it (my debut) would go that well. I have heard from the others that there can be nervousness on debut. But after the first ball, all my nervousness went away. Everyone said to not take too much pressure, just bowl on the stumps, and use the pace. That's what I did," Mayank said.

"I thought I might need to use the slower ball, but there was help from the wicket, the captain (Pooran) said to just go with the pace. The debut wicket was my favorite," he added.

A fast bowler who represents Delhi in domestic cricket, Mayank has played one first-class game to go with 17 List A outings and 11 T20s.