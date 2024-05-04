Mayank Yadav unlikely to play in remainder of IPL 2024, confirms LSG coach Justin Langer

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has confirmed that Mayank Yadav is unlikely to play any further part in IPL 2024. However, the former Australian cricketer hopes to see him in playoffs if the Super Giants manage to qualify.

Mayank caught the eyeballs of several experts and fans throughout his brief stint in IPL 2024. The right-arm speedster combined pace and accuracy to significant effect to leave the best of the batters dazed. He has picked up seven wickets in four matches at an average of 12.14 and earned the Player of the Match award on debut.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Justin Langer admitted that the same injury is troubling Mayank Yadav. The 105-Test veteran said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"No, we'll be praying that he can play, hopefully, in the playoffs, but I'm a realist as well. It'll be probably difficult for him to get up for the back-end of the tournament. He's had a scan. He's got a small tear in a similar area to where his last one was. So it's very unfortunate. We saw the impact he had when he came back into the game. But we can all sleep."

Mayank played the first three games against the Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and the Gujarat Titans. He bowled only one over against the Titans and walked off the field after 3.1 overs against the Mumbai Indians.

"I am always tempted to bring him in the team" - KL Rahul on Mayank Yadav

KL Rahul. (Image Credits: Twitter)

During the toss against the Mumbai Indians, LSG skipper KL Rahul revealed that he keeps pushing the physios to get Mayank Yadav to fitness in every way possible and is ready to play him even at less than 100 percent.

Rahul claimed told reporters:

"[Mayank] has bowled really well in the couple of games that he has played and has a huge impact for us. As a captain, I am always tempted to bring him in the team as quickly as possible. So I have been pushing the physios and the medical team to get him ready as quickly as possible. Even if he is about 95 [% fit], I keep pushing them to give him the confidence to play the game. But obviously, they know better than I do."

The Super Giants beat the Mumbai Indians by four wickets and have climbed to the third spot in the points table. They have four more matches to go in this edition.

