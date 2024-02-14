"Maybe last 4 but not top 4" - Sunil Gavaskar on the Punjab Kings' IPL 2024 playoff qualification prospects

Sunil Gavaskar reckons the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

PBKS haven't made wholesale changes to their squad despite finishing eighth in IPL 2023. The Mohali-based franchise have reached the knockout stages just twice in 16 seasons and haven't done so since their runners-up finish in IPL 2014.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked about his thoughts on the Punjab Kings squad and their prospects of finishing in the top four. He responded:

"Maybe last four but not top four. I am happy to be proven wrong, no problems. I think the batting looks a little bit too dependent on Shikhar Dhawan."

The former India captain feels Shikhar Dhawan could hold the key to PBKS' prospects.

"Shikhar, of course, is the kind of player who has been so successful in all the IPLs so far. Virtually always every single time he ends up as the top scorer for his franchise. So the responsibility for doing that again rests on him. If he gets the team off to a good start, that will be a big help," Gavaskar elaborated.

Dhawan was PBKS' top run-getter in IPL 2023. The left-handed opener amassed 373 runs at an average of 41.44 and a strike rate of 142.91 in 11 innings.

"The middle order looks just a little bit iffy" - Sunil Gavaskar on the Punjab Kings

Liam Livingstone could be the key player in the Punjab Kings' middle order. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sunil Gavaskar had contrasting views about the Punjab Kings' middle order and bowling lineup, saying:

"The middle order looks just a little bit iffy as well as far as the Punjab team is concerned. Yes, you could say that the bowling has got a little more quality this time around."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the potency of their bowling attack will depend on the kind of surfaces they play on.

"However, it depends on the kind of pitches they play on, not so much in Mohali, but somewhere else where they are going to be playing, how does that bowling attack shape up?" Gavaskar stated.

PBKS have a plethora of seam-bowling options including Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, and Vidhwath Kaverappa. However, they are slightly thin in the spin-bowling department and will rely on the likes of Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar to deliver the goods.

