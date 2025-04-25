"Maybe we won't see him next year" - Virender Sehwag's stunning statement as he advises youngster after RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag issued a stern reminder to emerging Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi to remain grounded after an explosive start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The left-handed opener set the stage alight with a first-ball six off Shardul Thakur during the loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur recently.

Suryavanshi was fast-tracked into the RR playing XI after an unprecedented injury to skipper Sanju Samson. The 14-year-old made a massive statement with his 20-ball 34 on debut, and continued to show positive glimpses in his cameo against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He struck two massive sixes off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, before being castled by a slower delivery.

RR made the winning bid of INR 1.10 crore at the mega auction to make Suryavanshi the youngest ever acquisition in the competition.

Virender Sehwag hopes that Suryavanshi does not get swayed by money, and the early bit of success, to cast his eye off the ball.

"If you step out knowing that you will get praised for doing well, and criticized for not doing well, you will remain grounded. I have seen many players who come, get fame from one or two matches, then they do not do anything, because they think that they have become a star player," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"Suryavanshi must aim for playing 20 years in the IPL. Look at Virat Kohli, he started playing when he was 19 years old, now he has played all 18 seasons. That is what he should be trying to emulate. But, if If he is happy with this IPL, thinking that he is now a crorepati, had a great debut, hit a six off the first ball, maybe we won't see him next year," he added.

Suryavanshi has scored 50 runs in two matches with a strike rate of 156.25. Despite only facing 32 deliveries so far, he has struck five sixes already.

Suryavanshi may get more games under his belt with no clear update on Samson's return

RR stand-in skipper Riyan Parag had mentioned during the toss against RCB that Samson is recovering from a tear, but no update has been issued regarding his recovery. The wicket-keeper batter has missed two matches already for RR, and could be in doubt for the coming matches, giving Suryavanshi a string of chances to make it count.

RR are next scheduled to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, April 28. The inaugural champions are on the back of a five-match losing streak, and are placed eighth on the points table.

