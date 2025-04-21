“Maybe he is upset with something in the team” - Ambati Rayudu’s massive claim on star all-rounder after PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu feels that all is not right with Marcus Stoinis and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) management after the franchise's tame loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian all-rounder was dismissed for one run by wrist spinner Suyash Sharma in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20.

PBKS had dropped Marcus Stoinis for the historic home triumph against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, April 15. The footage of PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting apparently breaking the news to the player on the ground made the rounds on social media.

The head coach had clarified that the change was necessary because Maxwell could not be dropped due to some favored match-ups.

"Yeah, a tough decision to leave Stoinis out, you know, we wanted to bring Inglis into the side. Inglis is a noted player of spin that didn't probably look that way tonight, but he is a very, very good player of spin. His keeping is as good as anyone's in the world as well, and we wanted the matchups with the ball with Marco. We wanted the matchups with the ball with Glenn Maxwell," Ponting had said after PBKS' win over KKR (via India Today)

Several felt that the axe was harsh as Stoinis had scored a brilliant 34-run cameo off just 11 deliveries in the high-scoring clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The Australian all-rounder returned to the playing XI just a game after, and played both home and away against RCB in place of Glenn Maxwell. However, he failed to make an impact with either bat or ball.

Rayudu was critical of Stoinis' inability to read the googly as the delivery snuck through the bat-pad gap, and crashed onto the stumps.

“I think they are just not getting the balance right in terms of their intent and also no doubt, Krunal and Suyash bowled really well. But you would expect someone like Stoinis to pick a googly after all these years in international cricket. But that is something you don’t see often with top cricketers missing googlies," Rayudu said on Star Sports (via Hindustan Times).

"Maybe he is really not in the zone. Maybe he is upset with something that is going around in the team, or himself, or his batting position,” said Rayudu, while speaking on Star Sports," he added.

Stoinis even had a short stint as a stand-in captain during the second innings against RCB in Mullanpur when Shreyas Iyer was off the field for a while due to illness.

The Australian all-rounder was slotted in at No.4 at the start of the season, but he has been coming to bat as low as No.7 across the last three games.

Marcus Stoinis has scored 67 runs in six innings at an average of 16.75

PBKS roped in Stoinis at the mega auction for INR 11 crore to offer balance and depth to their side. The all-rounder marked his second stint with the franchise by scoring a cameo against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.

So far, he has recorded four single-digit scores, and is in desperate need of a spark, with fellow all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai waiting on the sidelines.

PBKS will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) next at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 26.

