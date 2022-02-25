MCA to felicitate Rohit Sharma for being named Team India's skipper across all formats

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be felicitating Rohit Sharma for being appointed Team India skipper across all three formats of the game. The decision to felicitate the Mumbai Indians skipper was taken during Thursday's (February 24) MCA Apex Council meeting.

Speaking about the decision, an MCA Apex Council member told PTI:

"In today’s Apex Council Meeting decision passed Rohit Sharma will be felicitated for becoming captain of all three formats."

The Apex Council member further added:

"Angkrish Raghuvanshi will be felicitated by MCA with a cash prize of Rs one lakh and momento."

The 16-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi was a part of the victorious Indian Under-19 squad at the 2022 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup held in the West Indies.

The MCA Apex Council member also revealed that a few other Indian players based out of Mumbai, including Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan, will be felicitated during the function, which is to be held before the start of the 2022 IPL.

Rohit Sharma will now lead Team India across all formats

The BCCI announced on Saturday, February 19 that Rohit has been appointed Team India's Test skipper with the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka being his first assignment.

He replaced Virat Kohli, who took the Indian cricket team to unforeseeable stature in the longest format, emerging as the most successful Indian Test skipper of all-time.

The three-match T20I series against the 2021 T20 World Cup runners-up, New Zealand, last November was Hitman's first ever T20I assignment as Team India's full-time skipper. Meanwhile, the recently-concluded ODI series against the West Indies in Ahmedabad was his first-ever ODI series as full-time skipper.

Rohit helped India win both these series convincingly by whitewashing the Kiwis and Men in Maroon 3-0.

