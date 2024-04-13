"Me waiting to spend time with my partner" - Top 10 funny memes after first innings of PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) posted 147/8 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first innings of the 27th match of IPL 2024 on Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. PBKS batters struggled to get going in sluggish conditions and could not score freely.

Their top 3 batters, Atharva Taide (15), Jonny Bairstow (15), and Prabhsimran Singh, got starts but failed to convert them. The pressure created by RR bowlers resulted in a collapse in the Punjab Kings batting line-up as they slumped to 70/5 in 12.1 overs.

After coming in as an impact sub, Ashutosh Sharma (31) played a gem in the final few overs to take his side to a respectable total. Jitesh Sharma (29) and Liam Livingstone (24) also chipped in with mini contributions in the second half of the innings. Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj scalped two wickets each for Rajasthan Royals in the bowling department.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 27th match of IPL 2024 between PBKS and RR on Saturday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"It's been a huge privilege to play for this franchise" - RR spinner Keshav Maharaj after his 2-wicket spell vs PBKS in IPL 2024 encounter

At the mid-innings break, Rajasthan Royals spinner Keshav Maharaj reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings, saying:

"It started to get better towards the latter half of the first innings. It was a bit slow during the start. hopefully, we'll chase this score down. I can't see any dew so far. When the ball got older, it became easier for the batters. The new ball was more reactive to the wicket. It's been a huge privilege to play for this franchise and hopefully, I will learn and impact my game in a better way."

On his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, Maharaj added:

"He's been phenomenal and has been a world-class performer both at the domestic level and at the international level. It's been a privilege for me to bowl alongside him."

