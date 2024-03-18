"Mens team ki jagah tum hi IPL khel lo"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB beat DC in the final to lift WPL 2024 trophy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) comfortably by eight wickets in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final in Delhi to lift their maiden trophy.

RCB became the second team to become WPL champions after MI, who won the trophy in the inaugural season last year. Unfortunately for DC, they finished as runner-ups both times.

DC got off to a wonderful start in the match with the bat after winning the toss on Sunday, March 17. Shafali Verma (44) and Meg Lanning (23) put on 64 runs in seven overs for the first wicket to lay a good platform in the pressure contest.

Sophie Molineux turned the match on its head in the 8th over. She dismissed three key Capitals batters - Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Alice Capsey - in the space of four balls.

Things went awry for DC from there as they lost their way and skittled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Asha Sobhana (2/14) were the picks of the Bangalore bowlers in the latter half of the innings. RCB top-order Sophie Devine (32), Smriti Mandhana (31), Ellyse Perry (35*), and Richa Ghosh (17*) played sensibly to seal the game in the final over.

Fans on social media enjoyed the final of WPL 2024 between RCB and DC on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions to the same through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the contest:

"We peaked at the right time towards the end"- RCB captain Smriti Mandhana after winning the WPL 2024 final vs DC

At the post-match presentation, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana reflected on her team's victorious campaign and said:

"The feeling hasn't sunk in yet and I am really proud of the bunch. They were amazing as an unit and got us over the line yet again. The team started off well but we had a slump in the middle. We spoke about it and we treated every game as a knockout towards the end. We peaked at the right time towards the end and the last season taught us a lot of things."

Mandhana continued:

"The management backed my ideas and they allowed me to build the team the way I wanted so a big thumbs up to them. For RCB, it's a lot more and we won this cup as an unit. For us to do this as a franchise is really special. This will be one of the best moments and only a world cup win can top this one off. I would like to thank the fans of RCB as they have been outstanding throughout the tournament."

