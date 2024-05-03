"MI has become the worst team of IPL since 2022 mega auction"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's dismal loss in IPL 2024 clash vs KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 24 runs in the 51st match of IPL 2024 on Friday (May 3) at the Wankhede Stadium. MI's chances of reaching the playoffs became bleak after another poor performance in this contest.

After being asked to bat first, KKR managed to score a respectable total of 169 in 19.5 overs before losing all their wickets. Venkatesh Iyer (70) hit a sensible half-century and shepherded Knight Riders' innings after their top-order collapsed cheaply.

Manish Pandey supported him well with a knock of 42 (31) in his comeback match for the Kolkata franchise after a seven-year hiatus. Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thushara scalped three wickets each for MI in the bowling department.

In reply, MI batters struggled to get going in the sluggish conditions. The dew also did not make things easier for them as they anticipated. As a result, the hosts collapsed to 71/6. Suryakumar Yadav tried to salvage the situation with a 30-ball half-century but could not finish the job as he perished in the 16th over. Mitchell Starc then cleaned up the tail to help KKR skittle MI out for 145 in 18.5 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the IPL 2024 match between KKR and MI on Friday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We couldn't form any partnerships" - MI captain Hardik Pandya after loss against KKR in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the dismal loss, saying:

"In the batting, we couldn't form any partnerships. If you keep losing wickets, it's going to cost you. Obviously, there will be a few questions but we'll take some time to answer them. For now, not much to say. The bowlers did a fantastic job in the first innings and the conditions did get better with the dew."

He continued:

"We'll have the debrief later and see where things went wrong. You've got to keep fighting. The tough days come with their fair share of good days, you have to be there for them."

GT and RCB will square off in the next match of IPL 2024 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 4.

