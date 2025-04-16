MI legend turns back the clock with massive sixes in nets ahead of IPL 2025 match versus SRH [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach and legend Kieron Pollard showed that he still has still got it by showcasing an array of his trademark massive sixes in the nets at the Wankhede Stadium. The former West Indies player was renowned for his power-hitting, and induced a wave of nostalgia among the fans with his sublime display.

Kieron Pollard has struck 223 sixes during his 12-year stint in the IPL, putting him seventh on the all-time list led by his national teammate Chris Gayle. The explosive batter was the designated finisher for MI throughout his career, and continues to be for select franchises in the MI Family.

Pollard has struck many a six at the Wankhede Stadium, the home of the Mumbai Indians (MI) during his playing days. In a video released by the franchise ahead of the upcoming clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the brute hitter was seen dispatching sixes, primarily against the spinners.

In typical fashion, most of his sixes were down the ground. He even stepped down the track on a few occasions, and also hit the camera with one of his strokes. Have a look at the video right here:

Pollard struck 11 sixes while playing for the MI Emirates in the 2025 International League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates. Although he retired from the IPL since he did not want to represent another franchise in the league, he is still relatively active across the T20 circuit.

MI look for momentum in the midway stage of IPL 2025 with SRH lined up next

The Hardik Pandya-led side showed first signs of getting their campaign back on track with a statement win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium recently. The five-time champions have won one out of the two home matches they have played so far this season. A dominant win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was followed by a close defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

MI's upcoming opponents, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), are also on the lookout to overturn their poor start. The Orange Army recorded the second-highest run chase in IPL history after scaling down the 246-run target against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home, the last time around.

