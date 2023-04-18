Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that the Mumbai Indians (MI) have shown shades of their vintage best in their previous two games leading into the crucial encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday.

After a couple of losses, Mumbai have found some momentum in the tournament, winning back-to-back games against the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders. In both games, it was their batters who stepped up and produced the goods. Kaif feels this was one area that made them the champion team they are.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Mohammad Kaif had to say about Mumbai Indians ahead of their game against SRH:

"Hopefully, we'll see that old Mumbai Indians side against Sunrisers Hyderabad. MI of the old was known for its aggressive batting performances and the last two games were a testimony to that."

Harbhajan Singh on Harry Brook ahead of SRH vs MI

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was also present in the discussion and he hailed England star Harry Brook for finally setting the IPL stage ablaze. Brook scored his maiden IPL hundred against the Knight Riders and helped his team earn two crucial points away from home.

Harbhajan explained how Brook smartly played to his strengths and avoided taking too many risks against the spinners. He stated:

"Brook plays fast bowling well. He has an array of shots in his batting repertoire against fast bowlers. Although he isn't very strong against spin, he hides his weakness by taking singles and doubles. Whenever he gets a chance, he hits the weak balls from the pacers for boundaries.

"Also, he is getting good support from other SRH batsmen. This will give him a lot of confidence going forward."

With both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians winning their respective previous two games, it promises to be a high-voltage encounter.

