Full list of players retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL Auction 2022

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced the names of the players they have retained ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

All eight existing franchises were given the choice of retaining a maximum of four players ahead of the mega auction. The deadline for the same ended on Tuesday, November 30. The tournament organizers had informed the franchises that they could pick players in two combinations - either three Indian players and one overseas player or two Indians and as many overseas players.

Keeping the same in mind, MI finalized the names of the four cricketers they have decided to retain ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Of all the franchises, MI had the toughest calls to make since they have been the most settled IPL outfit, which explains their unprecedented success.

MI retained players list with price

Let’s take a look at the four players MI have retained for IPL 2022 ahead of the mega auction.

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard are the four players MI have retained for IPL 2022 season ahead of the auctions. Rohit has been retained for INR 16 crore, Bumrah for INR 12 crore, Yadav for INR 8 crore and Pollard for INR 6 crore.

MI skipper Rohit was the obvious choice to be retained. He did not have a great season with the bat in IPL 2021. Rohit scored 381 runs in 13 games at an average of 127.42. Although MI failed to quality last season, there was no way the franchise were going to release their talismanic skipper.

Pacer Bumrah was also an automatic selection of sorts in the retention list. He impressed in IPL 2021 as well, claiming 21 scalps in 14 games at a strike rate of 15.71 and an economy rate of 7.45.

MI were pondering between Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, but eventually went for the latter even though he did not have a great IPL 2021.

For the overseas slot, MI picked all-rounder Pollard. The West Indian big-hitter blew hot and cold in IPL 2021 but the franchise feel he can still offer a lot to the team.

As MI have retained four players, INR 42 crore will be deducted from the total purse (INR 90 crore).

