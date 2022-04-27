"Just missed yaar!" - MI share hilarious video of Rohit Sharma throwing down a short ball after promising a yorker

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma tried his hand at bowling during a recent practice session. Before delivering the ball, Sharma stated that he would bowl a yorker, but ended up bowling a short delivery.

On a lighter note, the 34-year then claimed that he missed the yorker marginally, much to the amusement of his teammates around. The Mumbai franchise gave fans a glimpse of all this by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned it:



MI will square off against RR on April 30 in their next match

MI are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and are all but out of playoff contention. They are yet to win a single game in IPL 2022.

They will be hoping to get off the mark and bag their maiden victory of the season when they meet the Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming clash. It is going to be an uphill battle for Mumbai as Rajasthan have been performing phenomenally this year.

The paltry returns of important players like Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah have been a major reason behind MI's dismal run in IPL 2022. Team management will hope for better performances from these stalwarts in the remaining games.

Here is their schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 65: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava