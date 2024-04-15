MI vs CSK: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a high-scoring El Clasico clash, CSK put up 206-4 on the board after being asked to bat first. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (69 off 40) and Shivam Dube (66* off 38) scored fine half-centuries before MS Dhoni (20* off 4) put the finishing touches. For MI, Rohit Sharma (105* off 63) scored a brilliant ton, but the team finished on 186-6.

Sent into bat, CSK lost Ajinkya Rahane for 5 as he mistimed a pull off Gerald Coetzee. Rachin Ravindra (21 off 16) looked good, but fell to Shreyas Gopal, attempting a cut. Keeper Ishan Kishan pushed for a review and was proved right.

There was not much joy for MI after Ravindra's dismissal as Gaikwad and Dube added 90 runs for the third wicket. Both batters were in superb big-hitting form. Gaikwad brought up his 33-ball fifty by lofting Coetzee down the ground for a maximum.

In the next over, Dube clobbered Romario Shepherd for two sixes and a four off consecutive deliveries. The carnage continued until the CSK captain mistimed an off-cutter from Hardik Pandya to long-on. Dube batted till the end and, in a climax scripted from above, MS Dhoni (20* off 4) came in and slammed Pandya for three consecutive sixes in the 20th over.

Rohit's brilliant ton for Mumbai Indians goes in vain

Chasing a huge total, MI got off to a confident start as their openers added 70 in 7.1 overs. Rohit came out all guns blazing and raced to 42 off 25 by the end of the powerplay. The opening stand was, however, broken when Kishan (23 off 15) hit a full ball from Matheesha Pathirana straight to midwicket.

Mumbai's hopes suffered a telling blow when Suryakumar Yadav (0) perished in the same over. The batter attempted an upper cut, but Mustafizur Rahman took a brilliant juggling catch on the boundary at deep third man. Rohit found the boundaries at one end, but wickets kept falling at the other.

The MI opener and Tilak Varma (31 off 20) added 60 runs for the third wicket. The latter, however, perished to Pathirana as he toe-ended a heave. Once the stand was broken, Mumbai's innings disintegrated. In some consolation for the home side, Rohit reached a well-deserved hundred by smacking a full delivery from Pathirana for a boundary.

MI vs CSK: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Skipper Gaikwad and Dube set up CSK's big total by smashing fifties. With the ball, Pathirana stood out with figures of 4-28.

For MI, Rohit scored a fantastic hundred, slamming 11 fours and five sixes.

Pathirana was named Player of the Match for his fantastic four-wicket haul in a winning cause.