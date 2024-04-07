MI vs DC, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7. The MI vs DC clash will be the first match of a double-header.

Mumbai and Delhi have had poor campaigns so far. MI are last placed with three losses in three matches. As for DC, they are ninth with one win from four games.

Looking at their performance in their most recent match, Mumbai Indians suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium. MI only managed 125-9 batting first, a total RR chased down without much trouble.

As for Delhi Capitals, they were thumped by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 106 runs in their previous match. Batting first, KKR scored 272-7, the second-highest IPL total. In response, DC were all-out for 166 as their top four fell cheaply.

Today's MI vs DC toss result

DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Rishabh Pant said:

“The wicket looks pretty good, but at the Wankhede you can chase any kind of target, so we want to do that.”

For Delhi, Mitchell Marsh is injured so Jhye Richardson comes in, while Lalit Yadav comes in for Rasikh Dar Salam. For Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav comes back in place of Naman Dhir, Romario Shepherd comes in for Kwena Maphaka and Mohammad Nabi for Dewald Brevis.

MI vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact subs: Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Jhye Richardson Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact subs: Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey

Today's MI vs DC pitch report

According to Simon Katich, pitch seven is absolutely rock hard. There’s a little bit of grass, but Katich expects plenty of runs. The numbers indicate that spin has gone for less runs than pace. Also, slow bowlers have got a better average at the venue. However, Katich has warned that the ball flies here at the Wankhede as it is a small ground, so to bowl a lot of overs of spin could be risky.

Today's MI vs DC match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Vishnu Vinod, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

MI vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt