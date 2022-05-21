MI vs DC, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 69

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 69 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It’s a do-or-die match for Delhi. A win, irrespective of the margin, will confirm their place in the Top 4.

A victory in Saturday’s match will see them finish on 16 points, equal with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, they will pip Bangalore on the basis of the net run rate. DC, however, cannot afford to lose the game under any circumstances. If they do, it will mark the end of their IPL 2022 campaign as RCB will go through to the playoffs.

Delhi will go into the match against Mumbai with confidence, having defeated the Rajasthan Royals (8 wickets) and the Punjab Kings (17 runs) in their previous two encounters. However, there will be pressure on Rishabh Pant and co. for sure considering what’s at stake.

Today's IPL toss result

The Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“This looks like a good track. We wanted to have a score in front of us. It is crucial for us that we restrict them and then bat freely.”

Mumbai have made two changes. Dewald Brevis is back in for Tristan Stubbs while Hrithik Shokeen replaces Sanjay Yadav, who is injured. For Delhi, Prithvi Shaw returns in place of Lalit Yadav.

MI vs DC - Today's Match Playing XIs

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Today IPL match player list

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh , Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Rahul Buddhi, Dewald Brevis

DC squad: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

MI vs DC - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Tapan Sharma

TV umpire: Saiyed Khalid

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

Edited by Sai Krishna