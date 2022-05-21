MI vs DC memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the 69th match of IPL 2022 on Saturday (May 21). Thanks to MI's victory, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have advanced to the playoffs.

In a must-win game for the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked them to bat first. David Warner (5) failed in the second match on the trot as Daniel Sams sent him packing to the pavilion in the third over.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/25) then dismissed the in-form Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck in the next over to stun DC early in the match. Prithvi Shaw (24) kept the scoreboard ticking at the other end with some fluent hits.

Bumrah outfoxed him with a fiery bouncer in the sixth over to round off a decent powerplay for MI. Rishabh Pant (39) then curbed his natural instincts and played responsibly to keep DC in the fray to reach a respectable total.

With Pant playing the anchor role, Rovman Powell (43) took the attack to the opposition in the middle overs and gave the run rate a much-needed boost. Axar Patel (19*) chipped in with a useful cameo and helped DC reach 159/7 after 20 overs.

The chase began on an interesting note. Khaleel Ahmed troubled both MI openers and challenged their edges by finding swing. Ishan Kishan found some solace at the other end by attacking Anrich Nortje with a couple of boundaries in his first over.

MI captain Rohit Sharma (2 in 13 balls) could not do the same and struggled miserably for timing during his stay at the crease before departing in the sixth over. After the powerplay, Ishan Kishan (48) and Dewald Brevis (37) took their side ahead at a sedate pace, which meant the required run rate kept going north.

In the death overs, Tim David (34 in 11 balls) tore the DC bowling unit apart with extravagant big hits and singlehandedly put MI ahead in the chase. He departed in the 18th over, with MI on the brink of a win. Ramandeep Singh (13*) finished the formalities in the final over and handed MI a comfortable five-wicket victory.

MI vs DC IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the intense encounter between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals. They expressed their reactions to the same through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm RCB to Mumbai Indians RCB to Mumbai Indians https://t.co/LMmg2mBlLe

nishan @UserNishan

Total drama, enjoyed the drama of IPL.

#DCvsMI #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/N7ZV2JDh2I I want someone in my life who pushes me like MI did for RCB.Total drama, enjoyed the drama of IPL. I want someone in my life who pushes me like MI did for RCB.Total drama, enjoyed the drama of IPL.#DCvsMI #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/N7ZV2JDh2I https://t.co/yzVWwJg0L0

