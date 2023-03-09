MI vs DC memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Mumbai Indians (MI) extended their winning streak in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 with a thumping victory against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, March 9, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

With this win, MI have consolidated their position at the top of the points table after accumulating six points from three matches.

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bat first in the contest. Mumbai Indians' left-arm orthodox spinner Saika Ishaque continued to impress everyone with yet another match-defining spell.

She dismissed Shafali Verma in the second over and provided an early breakthrough for her side. Ishaque then prized out key batters Meg Lanning (43) and Jemimah Rodrigues (25) in the middle overs to derail Delhi's innings.

Hayley Matthews and Issy Wong also chipped in by picking up three wickets apiece to bundle out the opposition to 105 in 18 overs.

In response, Yastika Bhatia (41) and Hayley Matthews (32) stitched together a 65-run opening partnership and put MI in a commanding position. Although both got out in quick succession, the match was almost out of DC's reach by then. Nat Sciver-Brunt (23*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (11*) took their side home in 15 overs and completed the formalities.

DC captain Lanning reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation and said:

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing. To be honest, we were at decent position during the 12th over mark. I will take the blame for that. Used up some balls at the top and got out at crucial situation."

"Sometimes, you have got to adjust and Mumbai seemed to do it better," she added. "The pitch definitely had something in it for the bowlers, which is a good thing. You can't go out there looking at 180 from the start. Need to build partnerships. That's what we weren't able to do today."

MI vs DC WPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Thursday night. They expressed their reactions to the same through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

