MI vs GG memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Mumbai Indians (MI) began their campaign in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 with a dominant win against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the curtain raiser on Saturday, March 4.

Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney won the toss at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and opted to field first in the contest. Left-arm Orthodox spinner Tanuja Kanwar gave them a good start by dismissing MI opener Yastika Bhatia (1) cheaply in the 3rd over.

Hayley Matthews (47) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (23) took Mumbai forward and injected some momentum into the innings by hitting timely boundaries. However, both departed in quick succession around the 10th over without converting their starts.

Harmanpreet Kaur (65 off 30 balls) smashed the ball all around the park in the second half of the innings and powered MI to 207/5. Amelia Kerr (45* off 24 balls) played the perfect foil with an equally destructive knock studded with elegant strokes.

In a steep chase, the Gujarat Giants received a huge blow in the first over as their captain Beth Mooney returned to the pavilion retired hurt after a leg injury. They also lost their batting mainstays, Harleen Deol and Ashleigh Gardner, within eight balls into the second innings.

Things quickly went south for the Giants as MI bowlers reduced them to 23/7 in 7.4 overs. Gujarat were eventually skittled out for 64 in 15.1 overs and lost the game by a massive margin of 143 runs.

Gujarat Giants stand-in captain Sneh Rana reflected on their disappointing start to the WPL during the post-match presentations and said:

"This was just a start. Some of the players soak in the atmosphere quickly and some others take time. I think it was a great learning for us today and we'll definitely come back strong. The physio will update in some time (regarding Beth Mooney).

"Wherever you get a responsibility, you have to stand up. If I get the opportunity to captain tomorrow, I'd like us to avoid our mistakes from today. I would tell the girls to keep their heads high and learn from today's game. We will come back stronger and definitely perform good."

