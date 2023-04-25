MI vs GT memes, IPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) comfortably by 55 runs in the 35th match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Arjun Tendulkar gave them a decent start by dismissing GT opener Wriddhiman Saha (4) in the third over.

Hardik Pandya (13) came in at the number three position and struggled to get going against the moving ball. After a couple of quiet overs, Shubman Gill (56) broke the shackles in the sixth over, smashing 17 runs against Cameron Green.

Momentum shifted towards GT from there as they went on to notch up a daunting total of 207/6. Abhinav Manohar (42), David Miller (46), and Rahul Tewatia (20* off 5 balls) provided a grand finish in the death overs.

In reply, MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were troubled by Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya as they swung the new ball consistently. Rohit tried to hit his way out and perished by giving Pandya a return catch in the second over.

Things quickly went south for MI from there as GT spinners Rashid Khan (2/27) and Noor Ahmad (3/37) spun a web around the Mumbai batters and triggered a collapse. MI could only reach 152/9 in 20 overs and lost the match by 55 runs.

Rohit Sharma reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"We pretty much had control of the game till about 15 overs. The last few overs went for way too many runs. Just about execution - at that point of time, we just have to execute what's right on that particular pitch. And we failed to do that which is why in the end they got way too many runs.

"We didn't start well. There is a lot of dew so if we had batted well you never know. We came pretty close in the last game while chasing 215. But we didn't start well with the bat and that is not the right thing when you're chasing 200+. You need to create that partnership and bat as long as possible. We didn't have too many batters batting there towards the last few overs."

MI vs GT IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided contest between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. They expressed the same through some amusing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to Tuesday's MI vs GT game:

Poll : 0 votes