MI vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 12 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 31. Slow starters MI have played two matches in the T20 league and have lost both. As for defending champions KKR, they have also played two matches, losing the first and winning the second.

Mumbai went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 36 runs in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bowling first, MI conceded 196-8 in 20 overs. Skipper Hardik Pandya impressed with 2-29, but most of the others were comparatively ineffective. In the chase, GT bowlers held Mumbai to 160-6 on a tricky surface. Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 28), though, found some form.

KKR hammered Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in their previous IPL 2025 clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Bowling first, Kolkata restricted RR to 151-9 as four bowlers picked up two wickets each. In the chase, Quinton de Kock clobbered 97* off 61, hitting eight fours and six sixes.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have clashed 34 times in the IPL, with MI having a significant 23-11 lead in the head-to-head numbers. KKR, however, won both the contests between the teams last season.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 34

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 23

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 11

Matches with No Result - 0

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians have a dominant record over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium as well, with nine wins and two losses. KKR, though, beat MI by 24 runs when the teams met at the iconic venue last season.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 9

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches

While Mumbai have a dominant overall record against Kolkata in the IPL, KKR have won four of the last five matches between the two teams. When the sides clashed for the last time at Eden Gardens, Kolkata registered an 18-run win.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders games:

KKR (157/7) beat MI (139/8) by 18 runs, May 11, 2024

KKR (169) beat MI (145) by 24 runs, May 3, 2024

MI (186/5) beat KKR (185/6) by 5 wickets, April 16, 2023

KKR (165/9) beat MI (113) by 52 runs, May 9, 2022

KKR (162/5) beat MI (161/4) by 5 wickets, April 6, 2022

