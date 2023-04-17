MI vs KKR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, KKR put up 185/6 on the board as Venkatesh Iyer top-scored with 104 off 51 balls. The fabulous knock went in vain though as MI chased down the target in 17.4 overs.

Rohit Sharma (20 off 13), who did not feature in the starting XI, came in as the Impact Player. He added 65 for the first wicket with Ishan Kishan in 4.5 overs. Rohit fell to a brilliant catch by Umesh Yadav off Suyash Sharma’s bowling.

Kishan looked in ominous touch and struck five fours and as many sixes in his 58, which came off only 25 balls. His blazing knock ended when he was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy, looking to play the slog sweep.

Significantly for MI, stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav got back among the runs, scoring a typically aggressive 43 off 25 balls. After getting off to a confident start, he took on Lockie Ferguson and whacked him for consecutive sixes. SKY and Tilak Varma (30 off 25) added 60 runs for the third wicket.

The stand ended when Tilak was bowled by Suyash Sharma. Suryakumar also fell before the finish line, caught behind off Shardul Thakur. However, Tim David played another impressive cameo of 24* in 13 balls to ensure a comfortable win for Mumbai.

Venkatesh Iyer’s solo act for KKR

Coming into bat at No. 3, Iyer slammed six fours and as many as nine sixes in his stupendous innings. Batting first, Kolkata lost Narayan Jagadeesan for a duck as Hrithik Shokeen took a superb diving catch off Cameron Green’s bowling. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8 off 12) perished cheaply again as he tried to take on Piyush Chawla.

Nitish Rana (5), Shardul Thakur (13) and Rinku Singh (18) also failed to make significant contributions as the contest was reduced to Iyer vs Mumbai.

The left-hander kept finding the boundaries at regular intervals and went on to become only the second batter from KKR to smash an IPL ton - Brendon McCullum being the first.

A brisk cameo from Andre Russell (21* off 11) also aided Kolkata’s cause.

MI vs KKR: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Shokeen claimed two wickets for Mumbai, while Chawla (1/19) tied down the Kolkata batters. With the bat, Kishan and SKY played impressive knocks.

For KKR, Iyer scored an outstanding hundred to ensure his team put up a fighting total. Suyash (2/27) made an impact with the ball.

Iyer was named Player of the Match for his terrific hundred in a losing cause.

