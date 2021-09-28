×
MI vs PBKS memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Nicholas Pooran failed to get going once again in IPL 2021
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Sep 28, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Mumbai Indians reached the Top Five of the IPL 2021 points table with a win against the Punjab Kings in Abu Dhabi tonight. The two-time defending champions now have 10 points to their name in the 2021 Indian Premier League season.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma called the coin toss right and elected to field first at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The Mumbai bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Punjab Kings to 135/6 in 20 overs.

PBKS did not have the services of Mayank Agarwal for this game. In his absence, Mandeep Singh opened the innings with skipper KL Rahul. They had a decent 36-run opening stand before Singh returned to the dressing room. Soon, PBKS had a mini collapse as they were down from 36/0 to 48/4.

After Mandeep, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran lost their wickets quickly. Kieron Pollard bowled only a single over in the match, but he dismissed Gayle and Rahul in those six deliveries.

Aiden Markram's 29-ball 42 took PBKS past 100. However, the lower middle-order batters could not finish things off with some big hits. Harpreet Brar remained unbeaten on 14 off 19, while Deepak Hooda aggregated 28 runs off 26 deliveries.

Chasing 136 to win, MI lost Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav early. Quinton de Kock rebuilt the innings with Saurabh Tiwary. And in the end, an unbeaten 45-run partnership between Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya guided MI home. Tiwary was the top-scorer for MI, with 45 runs off 37 deliveries.

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for the Punjab Kings. He dismissed Yadav and Sharma off successive deliveries in the fourth over of the innings. Unfortunately, his efforts ended in a losing cause.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings

Fans on social media enjoyed the IPL 2021 contest between MI and PBKS. Here are the top memes from the IPL 2021 match:

Ishan Kishan: Gets dropped for poor performance
Adam Milne: Gets dropped for poor performance
Krunal Pandya:
#MIvPBKS https://t.co/kneCbpijY5
There will be tough competition between them who will impress Binny sir more today😎 #MIvPBKS https://t.co/k6fOczc2Wh
Pandya finishes in style
#MIvPBKS https://t.co/o4AGJRPS0X
#mi #MIvPBKS
#OneFamily well played Saurabh 💙 https://t.co/if5Vmr4dvu
West Indies players' performance so far in this IPL #MIvPBKS https://t.co/atPI9lm5oR
Nightmare of all 7 teams has woken up. Tell them @mipaltan is back.🔥 #MIvPBKS https://t.co/pVQBFU1A4P
Pollard And Pandya finishing match together 😭💙

#MIvPBKS

https://t.co/KaOMWwTdAe
KL Rahul & Shami waiting for Hooda in Dressing Room be like😹😹

#MIvPBKS https://t.co/BwtUFPvRer

Just when you thought #MumbaiIndians are out of the tournament.... #MIvPBKS https://t.co/Pttvg8ybyP
#PBKSvMI
#MIvPBKS #IPL2021

Situation of kings fan now https://t.co/VI8Y0wJnm7
Edited by Aditya Singh
