MI vs PBKS: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 13 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a high-scoring encounter, PBKS put up 214/8 after being invited to bat. MI came hard in the chase, but fell short, ending their innings on 201/6.

Chasing 215, Mumbai needed a blazing start. However, Ishan Kishan perished for 1 to give Arshdeep Singh his 50th IPL wicket. Skipper Rohit Sharma (44 off 27) and Cameron Green (67 off 43) added 76 for the second wicket at swift pace to give the chasing side hope.

Rohit struck four fours and three sixes before chipping a return catch to Livingstone. Green was then joined by Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26) and the duo kept Mumbai in the hunt, adding 75 for the third wicket. SKY smacked Livingstone for three consecutive fours in the 12th over. Big hits kept flowing as Green reached his fifty with a six off Rahul Chahar.

The Aussie all-rounder perished to Nathan Ellis in the 16th over after clubbing him for six and four off the first two deliveries. SKY reached a 23-ball 50 with a ramp shot off Sam Curran’s bowling. His brilliant knock ended when he flicked a low full-toss from Arshdeep to midwicket.

Arshdeep then knocked over Tilak Varma (3) and Nehal Wadhera (0) off consecutive deliveries, breaking the stumps on both occasions, to confirm victory for PBKS in the hard-fought game.

Sam Curran’s swashbuckling knock lifts Punjab to 214/8

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Punjab were in some trouble at 83/4 in the 10th over. Matthew Short (11) pulled Green to midwicket. Prabhsimran Singh (26) was trapped lbw by a yorker from Arjun Tendulkar. Piyush Chawla then had Livingstone (10) stumped, while Atharva Taide (29) was bowled in the same over.

Skipper Curran (55 off 29), Harpreet Singh (41 off 28) and Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7) then put on an exhibition of clean hitting to lift Punjab. Curran and Harpreet combined to launch an attack on Arjun in the 16th over, which went for 31 runs. The over, which also included a no-ball, saw four fours and two sixes being slammed.

Curran clubbed Green for consecutive maximums in the 18th over, but the MI pacer hit back by knocking over Harpreet with a yorker. Jitesh, however, came in and slapped the first two balls he faced for sixes.

Curran was dismissed in the penultimate over, while Jitesh slammed two more sixes in the 20th over before being dismissed by Jason Behrendorff.

MI vs PBKS: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Curran played a fabulous knock for PBKS, clobbering five fours and four sixes. Harpreet and Jitesh and impressed with their big hitting. With the ball, Arshdeep (4/29) was outstanding in a high-scoring game.

For Mumbai, leggie Chawla impressed with 2/15. Quick-fire half-centuries from Green and Suryakumar kept MI in the chase.

Curran was named Player of the Match for his blazing half-century.

