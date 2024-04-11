MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 25 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11. If all goes well, there could be a treat in store for fans as two of India's biggest cricketing superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in action.

Speaking of MI and RCB, both teams have struggled to make an impact in IPL 2024 so far. Mumbai Indians are in eighth place, having won only one of their four matches. As for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they are in ninth position, with only a solitary win from five games.

MI lost their first three matches in IPL 2024 before registering a 29-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Mumbai Indians put up 234-5 as Romario Shepherd clobbered 39* in 10 balls. Their bowlers then held DC to 205-8 as Gerald Coetzee claimed 4-34 and Jasprit Bumrah 2-22.

RCB suffered a six-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous match in Jaipur. Batting first, Bengaluru scored 183-3 on the back of a Virat Kohli ton. However, Jos Buttler hit 100* off 58 as RR chased down the target with ease.

Today's MI vs RCB toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya said:

"Looks like a similar track to what it was against Delhi. In the evening, it might be better to bat on. There was a bit of dew as well, so chasing could be a better option."

For MI, Shreyas Gopal comes in place of Piyush Chawla. RCB have made three changes. Will Jacks makes his IPL debut; Mahipal Lomror and Vijaykumar Vyshak are also back.

MI vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

Mumbai Indians subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep

Royal Challengers Bengaluru subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Saurav Chauhan, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma

Today's MI vs RCB pitch report

According to Michael Clarke, the wicket looks like a batting paradise. He points out that over the last couple of years, it's been a high-scoring ground. Clarke reckons both teams will be aggressive against the new ball. He also doesn't think there will be too much spin.

Today's MI vs RCB match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Shams Mulani, Shreyas Gopal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj, Harvik Desai

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar

MI vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Vineet Kulkarni

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath