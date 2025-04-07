MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 20 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 7). MI are down at eighth place in the points table, with just one win from four matches. On the other hand, RCB are third, with two wins from three games.

Mumbai suffered their third loss in IPL 2025 when they went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, LSG posted 203-8 on the board even as Hardik Pandya picked up 5-36. In the chase, MI were held to 191 even though they lost only five wickets. Fine knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (67 off 43) and Naman Dhir (46 off 24) went in vain.

Bengaluru tasted their first defeat in IPL 2025 when they were hammered by eight wickets by Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, the home side came up with a disappointing effort to be held to 169-8. GT cruised home in the chase, needing only 17.5 overs to reach the target.

Today's MI vs RCB toss result

MI have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya said:

“This looks like good track. Dew might come in later, so keeping it safe. When dew comes, the wicket gets better.”

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma are part of the Mumbai team, while Bengaluru are going in with the same side.

MI vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

MI Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

RCB Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Rasikh Dar Salam, cob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

Today's MI vs RCB pitch report

"In the first game at this stadium this season, KKR were all out for 116, but that was on pitch number 6. This is pitch number 8. The surface is rock hard. It's got an even coverage of grass but it's a little bit bare. Don't expect a lot of spin on this surface and this should be a high-scoring pitch.” - Natalie Germanos and Simon Katich

Today's MI vs RCB match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

MI vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Vinod Seshan, Parashar Joshi

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

