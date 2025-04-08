MI vs RCB: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. By virtue of their triumph, RCB registered their first win against MI at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL since 2015. Sent into bat, Bengaluru posted 221-5 and then held Mumbai to 209-9 in a tense, high-scoring clash.

RCB lost Phil Salt (4) to the second ball of the game as he was knocked over by a brilliant delivery from Trent Boult. Virat Kohli (67 off 42) and Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 22), however, added a breezy 91 for the second wicket to put their team on course for a big total. Kohli dispatched the first ball he faced from comeback man Jasprit Bumrah for a six with disdain.

The impressive second-wicket stand ended when Padikkal perished in his endeavor to go after Vignesh Puthur. Kohli, however, continued the good work for RCB in the company of skipper Rajat Patidar (64 off 32), who slammed another magnificent half-century. Kohli, who raced to a 29-ball fifty with a six off Puthur, fell when he miscued a back of length delivery from Hardik Pandya.

The carnage, however, continued as Patidar and Jitesh Sharma (40* off 19) added a whirlwind 69 for the fifth wicket after Liam Livingstone fell for a duck. Patidar raced to a 25-ball fifty by whacking Hardik for a maximum. He struck five fours and four sixes before being dismissed by Boult. Jitesh clubbed two fours and four sixes in his unbeaten knock.

MI fall short despite Hardik, Varma heroics

Chasing 222, Mumbai got off to a disappointing start as RCB reduced them to 99-4 by the end of the 12th over. Rohit Sharma (17) was knocked over by Yash Dayal, while Ryan Rickelton (17) was trapped lbw by Josh Hazlewood as the fielding side took a smart DRS call. Will Jacks (22) and Suryakumar Yadav (28) also perished in their endeavor to keep up with the steep required rate.

MI skipper Hardik (42 off 15) and Tilak Varma (56 off 29) gave the chasing side hope, featuring in a sensational fifth-wicket stand of 89, hitting fours and sixes with ease. However, both perished in the attempt to up the ante. Varma fell to the guile of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Hardik's brilliance was ended up Hazlewood.

It all came down to the last over bowled by Krunal Pandya, with MI needing 19 to win. The RCB left-arm spinner held his nerve and claimed three scalps, which included a brilliant tag-team effort between Salt and Tim David on the ropes to dismiss Deepak Chahar (0).

MI vs RCB: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Kohli and Patidar hit excellent half-centuries for RCB, while Jitesh also played a scintillating knock. With the ball, Krunal picked up four wickets, while pacers Hazlewood and Dayal claimed two each.

For MI, Boult and Hardik claimed two scalps each, but proved expensive as well. In the chase, Varma top-scored with a superb 56 off 29, while Hardik clubbed three fours and four sixes in his 15-ball 42.

Patidar was named Player of the Match for his stroke-filled 64 off 32 balls.

