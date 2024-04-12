MI vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede in Mumbai. Sent into bat after losing the toss, RCB posted 196-8. In response, MI cruised to victory in 15.3 overs.

Mumbai Indians never seemed in any trouble during their chase, as Ishan Kishan hammered 69 off 34 and added 101 for the opening wicket with Rohit Sharma (38 off 24) in 8.5 overs. The blazing opening stand pretty much sealed RCB's fate in the one-sided contest.

Kishan went after Reece Topley in the third over and smacked him for three consecutive fours. Kishan and Rohit then combined to take 23 off the fifth over bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

Kishan brought up a 23-ball fifty by whacking Glenn Maxwell for a maximum over mid-on in the last over of the powerplay. The over included two more fours as MI raced to 72-0 in six overs.

The carnage continued until Kishan miscued a slower bouncer from Akash Deep to long-off. Suryakumar Yadav then came in and clobbered 52 off 19. He took on Akash Deep in the 11th over and slammed him for one four and three sixes. At the other end, Rohit fell to a stunning one-handed catch by Topley off Will Jacks.

Suryakumar and skipper Hardik Pandya (21* off 6) added 37 at a blistering pace. Suryakumar reached a 17-ball fifty before perishing to Vijaykumar Vyshak. Pandya, though, brought up the victory for MI in emphatic fashion, carving Akash Deep for a maximum over deep cover.

Jasprit Bumrah's five-fer restricts RCB to 196-8

Bowling first after winning the toss, MI held RCB to 196-8 as Jasprit Bumrah starred with 5-21 in his four overs.

Bumrah got the big wicket of Virat Kohli (3), having him caught behind as the RCB batter tried to attack a length ball. Will Jacks perished for 8 on his IPL debut, caught at mid-on as he miscued an attempted big hit off Akash Madhwal.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (61 off 40) and Rajat Patidar (50 off 26) resurrected the innings, adding 82 for the third wicket. The impressive stand ended when Patidar gloved a pull off Gerald Coetzee after hitting the Mumbai Indians pacer for consecutive sixes. Glenn Maxwell's horror run continued, as he was trapped lbw by Shreyas Gopal for a duck.

Dinesh Karthik (53* off 23) played another excellent knock, slamming five fours and four sixes, which included some typically unorthodox strokes. However, Bumrah's brilliance meant that RCB finished with a below-par score.

The MI pacer had Du Plessis caught at long-on and trapped Mahipal Lomror (0) leg before off the very next ball. In his next over, Bumrah dismissed Saurav Chauhan (9) and Vyshak (0) off consecutive deliveries to complete a five-fer.

MI vs RCB: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Bumrah was brilliant with the ball for Mumbai Indians, picking up five wickets, giving away only 21 runs. Kishan and Suryakumar aced the chase with blazing fifties.

For Bengaluru, Du Plessis, Patidar and Karthik struck half-centuries, but the bowlers couldn't do much in the wake of Mumbai's onslaught. Bumrah was named the Player of the Match for his sensational five-wicket haul.