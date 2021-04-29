MI vs RR, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are two of the four franchises to have registered two wins apiece. They will get a chance to steer clear of the logjam and momentarily cement a top 4 spot when they face each other in Match 24 of IPL 2021 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Thursday (April 29).

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and put RR in to bat first on a surface touted to aid batting as the game progresses. The seventh-placed side fielded the same line-up which got the better of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets last Saturday.

With a cushion of having quite a few handy all-rounders in their ranks, RR went in with a bowling attack comprising four frontline pacers and a lone spinner in Rahul Tewatia. Their four overseas players are Jos Buttler, David Miller, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman.

MI, on the other hand, made one change from their embarrassing nine-wicket defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last Friday. Out-of-form batsman Ishan Kishan has been replaced by Aussie fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, who plays his first game of the season.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma can now avail the services of three specialist pacers and as many spinners in Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav. Their four overseas picks are Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

MI vs RR – Today Match Playing 11

MI playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

RR playing 11: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Advertisement

RR squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

MI vs RR – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

3rd umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin

Match referee: Vengalil Narayan Kutty