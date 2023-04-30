MI vs RR, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the toss and chose to bat first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 42nd match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

Much to the relief of RR, senior fast bowler Trent Boult has recovered fully and has been included in the playing XI. MI, on the other hand, will be boosted by the return of Jofra Archer. Arjun Tendulkar, meanwhile, missed out with Arshad Khan taking his place.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Mumbai Indians: Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, and Arjun Tendulkar.

Rajasthan Royals: Donovan Ferreira, M Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, and Kuldeep Sen.

Speaking at the toss, RR skipper Sanju Samson asserted that they want to back their strengths and post an imposing total on the board.

"We would like to bat first," Sanju said. "Wicket looks like a good one, we are trying to stick to our strengths and put up a total. We are playing a great standard of cricket and the team is in a good space.

"Yes, the conditions are different but we will stick to our strengths. The team management and franchise are doing a great job of keeping the spirits high. Boult comes back."

MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who is celebrating his birthday today, highlighted that wanted to bowl first.

"We played last year as well against the same opposition on this day and the result went our way, hopefully, it does today as well. It is a good track and looks a little dry to me. We wanted to bowl first, we want a score in front of us," Rohit said.

"It (the season) has been up and down, we have played some good cricket and also lacked consistency. We had a good break and hopefully we can put up a good performance. We have two changes - Jofra and Arshad Khan are back, in place of Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar," he added.

MI vs RR Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, and Arshad Khan.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

