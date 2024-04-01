MI vs RR, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1. It marks the first game of the season at the iconic venue as the five-time winners are looking for their first win of the season.

MI began their season with a loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT). They were then involved in the record high scoring affair against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), but ended up marginally short in the end.

RR, on the other hand, have had a flying start to their season. The Sanju Samson-led side recorded wins over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), and are the only unbeaten team apart from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) so far.

Today's MI vs RR toss result

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss at the Wankhede Stadium and opted to bowl first. RR skipper Sanju Samson said:

"We want to bowl first. The wicket looks fresh, it's the first game of the season, will get help for the fast bowlers. We would like to keep on doing the same things. Sandeep misses out, he is not fit. Burger comes in."

MI head into the contest with the same combination, while Hardik Pandya mentioned that it was a good toss to lose amid loud boos from the Wankhede faithful.

MI vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kwena Maphaka.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, and Avesh Khan.

Today's MI vs RR pitch report

According to Natalie Germanos and Brian Lara, the match is set to be played on pitch 7 at the Wankhede Stadium, which was not put in use in the 2023 season. Only pitches 6 and 8 were used on an alternate basis during MI's home matches last year.

However, despite the uncertainty coming with the new pitch, it looks like a traditional Wankhede red-soil wicket. This is the first game of the season at the venue and with dew being a major factor, the captains will be looking to bowl first.

Lara also remarked that there would not be too much aid for the spinners, but predicted an 'outstanding battle between bat and ball.

MI vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field Umpires: Sai Darshan Kumar, Yeshwant Barde

Third Umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Manu Nayar

Today's MI vs RR match players list

Mumbai Indians Squad:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, and Dewald Brevis.

Rajasthan Royals Squad:

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, and Kunal Singh Rathore.