×
Create
Notifications

MI vs RR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Ravichandran Ashwin took the key wicket of Tilak Verma in today&#039;s IPL match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com).
Ravichandran Ashwin took the key wicket of Tilak Verma in today's IPL match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com).
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 02, 2022 10:57 PM IST
News

Rajasthan Royals maintained their unbeaten record in IPL 2022 with a 23-run win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians earlier today. Jos Buttler was the hero for the Royals as he emerged as the first centurion of the new season to help RR post a 193-run total on the board.

In reply, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma's half-centuries helped the Mumbai Indians inch closer to the target. However, the big names could not impress much, leading to Mumbai's second consecutive defeat in IPL 2022.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Rajasthan Royals to bat first. Despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal cheaply, RR were in a decent position because of Jos Buttler's brilliance.

The England wicket-keeper batter showed no fear against the Mumbai Indians pacers as he ended with 100 runs off 68 balls. He smashed 11 fours and five sixes in his entertaining innings. Shimron Hetmyer supported Buttler to perfection with a 14-ball 35 while captain Sanju Samson played a valuable knock of 30 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians with figures of 3/14. Tymal Mills bagged three wickets as well. However, the other bowlers leaked runs at an expensive economy rate.

Chasing 194, Mumbai Indians lost Anmolpreet Singh and Rohit Sharma in the powerplay overs. Tilak Verma and Ishan Kishan had a solid partnership of 81 runs for the third wicket but the youngsters could not guide MI home.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini took two wickets each for the Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning ton.

MI vs RR IPL 2022 memes

Here are some of the best memes from the IPL 2022 battle between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals:

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी