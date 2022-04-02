MI vs RR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Rajasthan Royals maintained their unbeaten record in IPL 2022 with a 23-run win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians earlier today. Jos Buttler was the hero for the Royals as he emerged as the first centurion of the new season to help RR post a 193-run total on the board.

In reply, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma's half-centuries helped the Mumbai Indians inch closer to the target. However, the big names could not impress much, leading to Mumbai's second consecutive defeat in IPL 2022.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Rajasthan Royals to bat first. Despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal cheaply, RR were in a decent position because of Jos Buttler's brilliance.

The England wicket-keeper batter showed no fear against the Mumbai Indians pacers as he ended with 100 runs off 68 balls. He smashed 11 fours and five sixes in his entertaining innings. Shimron Hetmyer supported Buttler to perfection with a 14-ball 35 while captain Sanju Samson played a valuable knock of 30 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians with figures of 3/14. Tymal Mills bagged three wickets as well. However, the other bowlers leaked runs at an expensive economy rate.

Chasing 194, Mumbai Indians lost Anmolpreet Singh and Rohit Sharma in the powerplay overs. Tilak Verma and Ishan Kishan had a solid partnership of 81 runs for the third wicket but the youngsters could not guide MI home.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini took two wickets each for the Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning ton.

MI vs RR IPL 2022 memes

Here are some of the best memes from the IPL 2022 battle between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals:

Edited by Ritwik Kumar