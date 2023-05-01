MI vs RR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In what was IPL’s 1000th match, Tim David (45* off 14) made the occasion memorable for Mumbai, clobbering Jason Holder for three consecutive sixes to lift his side to a famous win in a chase of 213. David’s heroics meant Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s stupendous 124 off 62 went in vain.

In a big chase, MI got off to a poor start as skipper and birthday boy Rohit Sharma (3) was bowled by Sandeep Sharma, completely flummoxed by a knuckle ball. Ishan Kishan (28 off 23) and Cameron Green (44 off 26) steadied the innings with a second-wicket stand of 62.

Green hammered Trent Boult for three consecutive fours in the third over. The promising stand ended when Kishan holed out to deep point off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling. Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29) came in and smacked Ashwin for a six. In the next over, he hammered Holder for three consecutive fours.

RR, however, hit back as Ashwin had Green caught with an overpitched delivery. Suryakumar then took on Kuldeep Sen in the 13th over and clubbed him for a six and three fours. It needed a sensational running catch from Sandeep Sharma off Boult’s bowling to end Suryakumar’s blitz.

David and Tilak Varma (29* off 21) then added an unbroken 62 for the fourth wicket. With 17 needed off the last over, David launched three full-tosses from Holder over the ropes to lift MI to a victory for the ages.

Jaiswal hits brilliant ton as RR post 212/7

Jaiswal carried on his great form, smashing 16 fours and eight sixes in his 62-ball 124. The left-hander was the dominant partner in the opening stand of 72 with Jos Buttler (18 off 19).

Jaiswal went after Riley Meredith in the fifth over and slammed him for four boundaries. The opening partnership was broken when Buttler was caught at long-on off Piyush Chawla’s bowling.

Sanju Samson came in and slapped the first ball he faced for a maximum. The RR skipper, however, perished for 14, chipping Arshad Khan to deep midwicket. Devdutt Padikkal (2) was then cleaned up by a googly from Chawla.

Even as Jaiswal kept slamming fours and sixes at one end, RR soon lost Holder (11) as well, caught at long-off off Jofra Archer’s bowling. Shimron Hetmyer (8) also fell to Arshad in an effort to up the ante.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



A TON in th IPL Match 🏻



departs after 124 off just 62 deliveries 🏻 🏻



#IPL1000 | #TATAIPL | #MIvRR That Maiden IPL Century feelingA TON inth IPL Match @ybj_19 departs after 124 off just 62 deliveries That Maiden IPL Century feeling A TON in 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th IPL Match 🙌🏻@ybj_19 departs after 124 off just 62 deliveries 👏🏻👏🏻#IPL1000 | #TATAIPL | #MIvRR https://t.co/rV3X7AUSfc

Commendably, Jaiswal did not lose focus. He reached a sublime hundred in the 16th over, slapping Meredith for consecutive fours. Two more sixes followed off Archer’s bowling. The stupendous knock ended when he was caught and bowled off a high full-toss from Arshad.

MI vs RR: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Jaiswal struck a high-quality ton for RR, which did not deserve to end up on the losing side. Ashwin impressed with the ball, registering figures of 2/27.

For MI, Arshad claimed three scalps, though he went for a few runs. Suryakumar and Green kept the team in the hunt with blazing knocks, while David did an incredible finishing job.

Jaiswal was named Player of the Match for his excellent ton in a losing cause.

Poll : 0 votes