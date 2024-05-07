MI vs SRH: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede in Mumbai. With the comprehensive triumph, MI kept their slim hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Bowling first after winning the toss, MI did well to restrict SRH to 173-8 as Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla claimed three wickets each. In the chase, Suryakumar Yadav (102* off 51) struck a sensational hundred to take Mumbai home in 17.2 overs.

Mumbai got off to a disastrous start, losing three wickets for 31 runs inside five overs. Ishan Kishan (9) was caught at slip off Marco Jansen, while Rohit Sharma (4) chipped one straight up in the air off Pat Cummins. Naman Dhir (0 off 9) tried to go after Bhuvneshwar Kumar but ended up nicking one to first slip.

Suryakumar, though, turned the contest on its head. He took on Jansen in the seventh over and slapped him for two fours and two sixes. The right-hander kept attacking the Hyderabad bowlers and brought up his 50 off 30 deliveries.

Having found his rhythm, he was unstoppable and raced to three figures with flurry of big hits.

After smacking Cummins for 4, 4, 6, he clobbered a low full toss from T Natarajan over long-off for a maximum to bring up his hundred and Mumbai Indians' victory. Suryakumar was ably supported by Tilak Varma (37* off 32) in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 143.

Pandya, Chawla restrict strong SRH batting line-up

Hyderabad got off to a typically aggressive start as they reached 51-0 at the end of five overs. There was some luck for Travis Head, as he was bowled off a no ball by MI debutant Anshul Kamboj in the fifth over, which eventually ended up going for 19 runs.

The opening stand was broken when Abhishek Sharma (11) edged a probing delivery from Jasprit Bumrah to the wicketkeeper. Mayank Agarwal (5) eventually became Kamboj's first IPL victim, getting bowled attempting a slog. Head's luck soon ran out on 48 when he slog-swept a full ball from Chawla to deep-backward square leg.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (20) was the next to go, miscuing a pull off Pandya towards cover. Heinrich Klaasen (2) then inside-edged a full ball from Chawla onto his stumps.

Pandya dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed (10) and Jansen (17) in the 16th over to reduce Sunrisers Hyderabad to 124-7. Shahbaz dragged one towards long-on, while Jansen was knocked over by a length ball that came back in sharply.

SRH were eight down when Abdul Samad (3) was trapped lbw as he looked to work a length delivery from Chawla on the leg side, but missed the ball completely. An impressive cameo from skipper Cummins (35* off 17) pushed the team past the 170-run mark.

MI vs SRH: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Skipper Pandya and Chawla did well with the ball for Mumbai Indians, chipping in with three wickets each. In the chase, Suryakumar scored a typically stroke-filled hundred to lift them to victory.

For SRH, Head top-scored with 48, while Cummins hit a quickfire 35* and picked up one wicket. Seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar was economical with figures of 1-22. Suryakumar, though, was the easy choice for the Player of the Match for his scintillating knock.

