Michael Clarke predicts 2025 IPL winner; names 2025 Champions Trophy hero to win Purple Cap 

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has predicted that Pat Cummins will lead the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The Orange Army finished as runners-up in the previous season, and boast a strong side on paper to mount a serious challenge for the silverware this year.

Clarke also opined that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals' (DC) wait for a maiden title will continue as they are bound to struggle in the 2025 IPL. Both franchises have made some huge changes to their setup, including naming new head coaches and captains ahead of the campaign.

"I think there is a lot of pressure on Punjab, on Ricky Ponting's team. They have invested in a number of Australian players, they really need to start well and get some momentum. So, I think they might find it hard this year. I think Delhi might find it difficult once again. They have got good enough players, and I can't seem to put a finger on why they might struggle," Michael Clarke said on 'Beyond 23 Cricket' podcast.

Clarke feels the finalists from the 2024 edition - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SRH — will walk into the playoffs and named the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the other two teams to make it into the knockout stage.

"I don't think the difference between first and last is that far away. If I had to pick a top four, I'll go with KKR, SRH. Then LSG, I think Justin Langer can get the best out of this team, and then I think I might go with Rajasthan Royals. I'm probably going to be a bit biased when it comes to the winner, I am going for Pat Cummins - go the Aussies," the former Australia captain predicted.

"Their batting is strong enough to win them the tournament no doubt about it. I think Patty as a captain, he would have learned a lot last year, so his captaincy will improve this year, and in this format of the game," he added.

As far as the individual awards go by, Clarke backed Travis Head and Kuldeep Yadav to bag the 2025 IPL Orange and Purple Caps, respectively.

"It is hard to go past Travis Head on last year's form, the way he is playing at the moment, the care-free freedom. That wicket is as good as any pitch to bat on. if Sunrisers are going to win, it is going to be one of their batters. Leading wicket taker of the tournament, I'm going to say Kuldeep Yadav. Spin to win," he concluded.

Travis Head was the fourth leading run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 567 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 191.55. Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, had an impressive 2025 Champions Trophy campaign for Team India, picking up rhythm after a lengthy injury layoff. He picked up seven wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 4.79.

"They need Pat Cummins fully fit all the way through the tournament to win it" - Michael Clarke on SRH's fortunes in IPL 2025

The new-look SRH under Pat Cummins had a brilliant campaign to reach the final of the 2024 season. They revolutionized T20 batting with their explosive batting unit, breaching the 250-run mark on multiple occasions during the campaign. After managing to retain their key players, they have polished their side in the mega auction, adding Mohammad Shami and Ishan Kishan.

On the same podcast, Clarke mentioned that SRH's title hopes depend on if Cummins can maintain his fitness throughout the season. He said:

"They look extremely strong, but they are going to be challenged again with their bowling. They need Pat Cummins fully fit all the way through the tournament to win it. Their top order is as good as any in the tournament. They are to me, one of the favorites, they would certainly be in my top four. Zampa has been wonderful for Australia in both T20 and ODIs, does he even get an opportunity for SRH?"

SRH will begin their campaign with a home encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, March 23.

