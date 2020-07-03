Michael Hussey picks MS Dhoni as captain of his 'Fearsome IPL XI'

Michael Hussey picks an all-time 'Fearsome IPL XI' in a conversation with Chetan Narula.

He also named CSK skipper and former Indian captain MS Dhoni as his captain for the side.

ACL Twenty20 Final: Chennai Super Kings v Warriors

Former Australian cricketer and current Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey picked a 'Fearsome IPL XI' and named MS Dhoni as the team's skipper. Hussey, famously known as Mr Cricket, has been a part of many memorable matches for CSK, under MS Dhoni, and has always had praise for MS Dhoni's captaincy skills.

Speaking to Chetan Narula in a chat on his YouTube channel, Hussey picked a side full of stalwarts in his 'Fearsome IPL XI'. Hussey also picked both of RCB's heavyweights AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in his formidable line-up. Hussey included the highly consistent Australian David Warner and India's limited over Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma as openers in his squad.

He picked destructive Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell and India's Hardik Pandya to fill in the all-rounder slots in the line-up. Russell and Hardik, who have been highly instrumental to the success of their teams, were sure-shot selections into the line-up.

Michael Hussey names MS Dhoni the captain of his team

On the bowling front, Hussey picked two of SRH's star bowlers Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He also picked RCB's ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and MI's leading death bowler Jasprit Bumrah to complete his line-up. He named the current KXIP skipper, KL Rahul, as the 12th man in this line-up. The former Aussie batsman, nicknamed Mr Cricket, named MS Dhoni the captain of his team.

Some of the notable omissions were the destructive Chris Gayle and one of the league's most consistent performers in Lasith Malinga. Hussey also overlooked his former CSK teammate, Suresh Raina from the side.

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey is impressed by Virat Kohli - MS Dhoni equation. More on this here.👇🏻https://t.co/120Xmndqtp — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 3, 2020

Michael Hussey's Fearsome IPL XI

Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (C), Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

12th Man: KL Rahul