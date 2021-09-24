IPL 2021: "Middle order batting is posing to be a cause of concern for MI" - Deep Dasgupta 

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta noted how middle-order batting is growing to be an area of concern for the Mumbai Indians in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). The middle-order has struggled in the first leg of the tournament in India and are struggling so far in the UAE as well.

Mumbai Indians' middle order batting was one of the primary reasons behind their successful title-run last year. Runs from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the middle overs along with exploits in the death overs from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard made Mumbai Indians near-invincible.

Dasgupta feels the middle order should start contributing for the Mumbai Indians to get them out of their rut. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

"There are areas of concern coming out in the Mumbai Indians camp, especially with their middle order batting. Lack of runs in the middle overs and middle order batsmen like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan."

Yadav was dismissed for just 5 by Prasidh Krishna following an edge to Dinesh Karthik while Kishan departed trying to accelarate the scoring. The leading run-scorer for the team in the last edition was undone by pace resulting in a mistimed slog.

Can see things getting difficult for MI moving ahead: Dasgupta

Dasgupta claims he sees things getting difficult for the franchise moving into the business end of the campaign. With most sides separated by 2 points on the table, MI will have to step up their game to make it into the playoffs. Dasgupta added:

"I can see things getting difficult for MI moving ahead. Cracks are being formed in the invincibility that they have at the moment. This match was very important for both sides."

Mumbai Indians have now slid to sixth place after recording successive defeats at the hands of Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The franchise was without Rohit Sharma in the first game. However, his return did not see a change in fortunes as they were defeated comprehensively.

The five-time champions will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial encounter in Dubai on September 26.

