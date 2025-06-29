"Missed the one he wanted to score of" - When Virat Kohli hilariously narrated story of RCB teammate's 77-ball duck in the Ranji Trophy [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli once hilariously narrated a story of former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal's 77-ball duck in the Ranji Trophy. Kohli, Chahal, and AB de Villiers had appeared on the AIB Podcast during the 2018 IPL season.
During the conversation, a topic came up around Yuzvendra Chahal's batting.
"He's the only guy in the history of Ranji Trophy cricket, first-class cricket, played 76 balls, scored no runs and got out stumped. Planing for the other guy to make sure he gets a 100 and then he gets out on zero. He missed the ball. 76 balls he touched every ball and then he missed the one he wanted to score of. Only guy in history," Virat Kohli said as everyone burst into laughter.
Chahal played for RCB from 2014 to 2021 before moving to Rajasthan Royals (RR) and then to Punjab Kings (PBKS), which is his current team. For RCB, Chahal played 113 matches and picked up 139 wickets. He is still the leading wicket-taker for the franchise in the IPL.
Virat Kohli finally wins an IPL trophy
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli finally got his hands on the IPL trophy that had eluded him for 17 long years. RCB beat PBKS by six runs in the final of the 2025 season to win their maiden IPL trophy. They were among the most consistent teams, playing exceptional cricket throughout the season.
RCB finished second in the league stage with nine wins from 14 games. They then beat PBKS by eight wickets in the first qualifier and once again in the final to create history. Virat Kohli played a key role with the bat in their title-winning run and was their leading run-getter.
The 36-year-old made 657 runs from 15 matches at an average of 54.75 and a strike-rate of 144.71. Kohli scored eight half-centuries throughout the season, all of them coming in a winning cause.
