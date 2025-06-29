"Missed the one he wanted to score of" - When Virat Kohli hilariously narrated story of RCB teammate's 77-ball duck in the Ranji Trophy [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli once hilariously narrated a story of former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal's 77-ball duck in the Ranji Trophy. Kohli, Chahal, and AB de Villiers had appeared on the AIB Podcast during the 2018 IPL season.

Ad

During the conversation, a topic came up around Yuzvendra Chahal's batting.

"He's the only guy in the history of Ranji Trophy cricket, first-class cricket, played 76 balls, scored no runs and got out stumped. Planing for the other guy to make sure he gets a 100 and then he gets out on zero. He missed the ball. 76 balls he touched every ball and then he missed the one he wanted to score of. Only guy in history," Virat Kohli said as everyone burst into laughter.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the same on Youtube below (from 8:00 to 8:25):

Ad

Chahal played for RCB from 2014 to 2021 before moving to Rajasthan Royals (RR) and then to Punjab Kings (PBKS), which is his current team. For RCB, Chahal played 113 matches and picked up 139 wickets. He is still the leading wicket-taker for the franchise in the IPL.

Virat Kohli finally wins an IPL trophy

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli finally got his hands on the IPL trophy that had eluded him for 17 long years. RCB beat PBKS by six runs in the final of the 2025 season to win their maiden IPL trophy. They were among the most consistent teams, playing exceptional cricket throughout the season.

Ad

RCB finished second in the league stage with nine wins from 14 games. They then beat PBKS by eight wickets in the first qualifier and once again in the final to create history. Virat Kohli played a key role with the bat in their title-winning run and was their leading run-getter.

The 36-year-old made 657 runs from 15 matches at an average of 54.75 and a strike-rate of 144.71. Kohli scored eight half-centuries throughout the season, all of them coming in a winning cause.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More