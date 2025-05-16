  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Mo Bobat provides crucial update on Josh Hazlewood ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Mo Bobat provides crucial update on Josh Hazlewood ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match

By Shankar
Modified May 16, 2025 18:06 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Josh Hazlewood in action for RCB - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Director of Cricket Mo Bobat has said that Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood has not yet linked up with the squad. The Englishman added that the 33-year-old was recovering from his shoulder angle, which is being monitored by Cricket Australia.

Ad

The Australian pacer had missed RCB’s last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru on May 3 and was replaced by South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi in the playing XI.

“With Josh, he’s our only player not here at the moment. He’s recovering from his shoulder niggle that he had. He’s doing that with Cricket Australia. Our medical team and their medical team have been liaising on what the detail looks like and he’s just taking that day by day and he’s trying to improve his shot,” Bobat said at the pre-match press conference on Friday via Livemint.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bobat expressed optimism about Rajat Patidar’s participation in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, admitting that the break had given him time to recover from the finger injury.

“Rajat’s (Patidar) been going well. He had an injury to his hand, but he’s been building up ever so slowly. For him personally, probably the disruption gave him a few more days just to try to get through some of that early healing, and for that swelling to go down, and for him to get used to picking up a bat again. He’s practiced the last few days and he’s going well,” he said.
Ad

RCB, KKR resume IPL 2025 in Bengaluru after nine-day break

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will resume IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 17, after a nine-day break. RCB are in second place on the points table, with 16 points in 11 matches. They have won each of their last two home matches against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

KKR are in must-win territory as far as Playoff qualification is concerned. They are in sixth place on the points table with 11 points in 12 matches. However, the defending champions have not lost to RCB in Bengaluru since 2015.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications