"Mohammad Shami and Pat Cummins have together conceded 217 runs in 18 overs" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's issue ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Mohammad Shami and Pat Cummins' expensive returns in IPL 2025 could be a concern for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) heading into their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He pointed out that the two seamers have together conceded more than 200 runs in less than 20 overs in their first three games of the tournament.

SRH will lock horns with KKR in Match 15 of IPL 2025 in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3. While Shami has picked up two wickets and conceded 101 runs in nine overs, Cummins has also accounted for two dismissals and given away 116 runs in his nine overs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener chose Shami and Cummins' below-par performances as a potential issue for SRH ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against KKR.

"They have one problem. Mohammad Shami and Pat Cummins have together conceded 217 runs in 18 overs. That's a lot of runs. So you wonder how much they are getting hit, that they hit but also get hit themselves. That is one thing they will have to improve," he said (15:25).

Chopra reckoned that Simarjeet Singh would likely replace Zeeshan Ansari in SRH's starting XI.

"I feel they will go with one spinner here. Simarjeet would come back. Zeeshan Ansari, who took three wickets in the last match, might be seen sitting outside, and Simarjeet Singh might play in his place. That's the only change I am anticipating," he observed.

The SunRisers Hyderabad were potentially looking to play two spinners in their IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam four days ago, with Adam Zampa coming in as the Impact Player. However, they were apparently forced to use Wiaan Mulder instead of the Australian leg spinner to bolster their batting after they were reduced to 123/7 after 14 overs.

"Hyderabad are a settled unit and don't need too many changes" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's batting ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

SRH have one of the most destructive batting lineups in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on SRH's batting in the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that they don't need any personnel changes for their IPL 2025 clash against KKR.

"Hyderabad are a settled unit and don't need too many changes. One or two matches have gone bad, but they are not chopping and changing. They are not getting their batting order wrong," he said.

However, the analyst added that the IPL 2024 runners-up might want to temper their aggressive approach at times.

"They have to just think about one thing, which they would have learned from the last match, that if you find yourself in a situation where you need to do a little course correction, do it. It shouldn't be about the ego," Chopra observed.

While expecting Ishan Kishan to return to run-scoring ways, Chopra noted that the focus would be on Nitish Kumar Reddy, considering he hasn't had a great run in IPL 2025.

"Otherwise, they are pretty okay. Ishan Kishan scored a century. He has had two low scores, but he will fire. Nitish Kumar Reddy's IPL has been very cold thus far. So there will be slightly more focus on him. Heinrich Klaasen is playing well in any case and Aniket Verma is batting beautifully," he elaborated.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra picked the SunRisers Hyderabad as the favorites heading into Thursday's clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders. While opining that SRH are the better unit, he added that KKR can't be ruled out either.

